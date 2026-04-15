Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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🎥 Exec: “Early-Stage Exploration Offers Discovery Potential”

Catch this exclusive conversation with a discovery company that’s advancing a new exploration model for the future.
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Today, we’re delivering another brilliant conversation with an exciting CEO that leads a company with a proven record of discovery along with a long and successful history in the business of exploration. With a true focus on high-impact discovery drilling, the exciting company has gone above and beyond to build a diversified pipeline and broader exploration initiatives.

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