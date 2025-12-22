🎥 Exclusive with Leading PGM CEO

Based on the trends from this year, 2026 will be a crucial inflection point in the world of Platinum Group Minerals (PGMs) – platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), rhodium (Rh), ruthenium (Ru), iridium (Ir) and osmium (Os). It also opens a rare window for investors before the next capital cycle moves into the sector.

That’s why, for annual readers subscribed at the Founders+ tier with Prinsights, our December issue delivered a key recommendation for a publicly traded company that’s ready to perform at a high level and deliver. Since our monthly issue’s key recommendation, platinum is up more than 30% – showing a bullish indicator for the overall trend.

That’s why we’re excited to share this exclusive video today. In the video above for Founders+ readers, catch a very timely and insightful conversation with the leading company’s top executive.