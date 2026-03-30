Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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Exclusive: John Rubino on a Potential Global Recession

Catch the latest conversation on why now is an important moment for the precious metals space.
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
Mar 30, 2026

This week, we’re happy to welcome back for an exclusive interview, John Rubino. John is a former Wall Street financial analyst, author and a true student of history. He also has a brilliant Substack that I would encourage everyone who is trying to understand more about markets and navigate the financial space to check out.

You can check out John’s Substack linked here now.

In the video conversation above, you’ll discover:

  • What his approach to resilience in investing takes into account within precious metals and mining

  • Why he believes we’re entering an M&A phase despite the geopolitical conditions unfolding right now

  • The particular precious metals that he’s following even closer (both on the industrial and monetary side)

Finally, Prinsights Pulse Premium readers, please be sure to check our latest monthly issue for March, which was just released a couple of days ago.

The issue details an oil producer that’s been perfectly positioned for this moment, with analysis that lays out the full case, with actionable analysis from top to bottom, including the production profile, the financials, the risks and even the specific buy-up-to price.

If you’re not yet a Prinsights Pulse Premium subscriber, now is a good time to become one. Join our community by upgrading here now.

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