Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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@slewblue
7hEdited

well of demand drops to lows on recession in Europe or confiscation or imprisioniing capital of Europeans could see gold rise higher....Russia does produce a lot not sure they want the Euro for their gold

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