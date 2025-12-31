Welcome to 2026!

I hope you all have a wonderful New Years Eve, and we’re so thrilled to dive right into the year ahead. It is all gas, no brakes here with Prinsights. Buckle up! We can’t wait.

Sincerely, thank you for being a part of the community here. Whether you are new to Prinsights or have been here since the start, we’re proud to continue providing timely research – and for our paid readers, to be delivering actionable results with our model portfolio analysis with up to 3X returns has been a privilege this year.

Now, as we look at the economy that was, the details are starting to trickle in – and what it could signal for the year ahead.

The U.S. dollar is now on track to record its sharpest yearly loss since 2017; meanwhile, forecasters are warning of continued depreciation as the Federal Reserve seems likely to move forward with interest rate cuts.

As we’ve reported here over the last twelve months, precious metals and hard assets have become a bastion for wealth defensive moves – in addition to investment opportunities over the long-term.

Over time, as things develop, we’ll continue to share the key details you need to know. Your dedicated Prinsights team will continue to deliver real, fact-focused, independent research and actionable analysis.

Below is a quick recap of December:

Platinum’s Dilemma: And the Company Primed to Come to the Rescue – In this Founders+ monthly issue, we added a strategically-focused recommendation to our model portfolio, as platinum’s narrow supply base shrinks, that’s looking at a privately traded company that’s ready to come out on top and deliver returns. Nuclear’s Next Phase: The Power Company Set to Outperform in 2026 – In this Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, we reveal the “three-legged play” of our nuclear model portfolio – a diversified leader that’s publicly traded and at the center of powering AI infrastructure boom.

Nuclear Power Is Having Its Moment (And Most Investors Are Missing It) – The same data centers that are driving unprecedented AI demand can’t run on solar or wind energy alone – they need an all-of-the-above generation including nuclear energy.

Why Fusion Matters To Global Security and Investors Now – In this analysis, discover how fusion has the science of scale to power the next wave of energy needs – and why investors are starting paying attention now.

Why Platinum Could Outperform Gold and Silver in 2026 – In this Prinsights Pulse Premium analysis, we share what’s next for platinum in the year ahead – and why you should be following the PGM’s very closely.

Gold CEO: “Gold is Becoming Part of the Global Financial System Again” – In this exclusive Prinsights Pulse Premium discussion, we deliver a thought leading CEO in the gold with details about his company and his outlook for the commodity space moving forward.

Exclusive with Leading PGM CEO – In this exclusive Founders+ conversation, we share insights from a leading PGM CEO and what he thinks of the market outlook for 2026 and what he’s focused on next.

🚨Key Alert: Model Portfolio Update – In this Founders+ model portfolio update, we share exclusive analysis focused on one of our key third-quarter model portfolio additions.

🎥 John Butler: “Prepare for the Re-Monetization of Gold” – In this exclusive discussion, Prinsights sits down with John Butler on gold and what’s next for investors in precious metals.

The $12,000 Signal: This Massive Disconnect is Fueling a Copper Supercycle – As copper reached an all-time high, learn why the moment really matters for the markets and for investors.

🎥 James Eagle on the 2026 Outlook, Data Blackouts & More – In our latest conversation with James Eagle, we take a deep dive into the data pockets he’s watching for 2026 and beyond.

The DC Energy Bill Investors Are Watching Next – Discover what you need to know about a key energy bill that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in December and why it matters to investors over the near and long term.

Brazil’s Paradigm Shift is Transforming the Rare Earths Supply Chain – In this guest essay from a leading Brazilian geopolitical and economic expert, we break down the latest insights on the rare earths supply chain.

🔌 The 2026 Power Play: Why the Grid is the Trade That Matters – In the U.S, energy will be on the voting ballot in 2026. Here’s what investors should be watching ahead of the November election and beyond.

12 Movies to Watch This Holiday Season – Prinsights put together some festive movies for the holiday season – all packed with a unique financial message to consider.

📚 Catch These 15 Books this Holiday Season – In mixing things up as we rounded out the last few days of 2025, we put together some of the best reads to consider for the holidays and months ahead.

👀 ICYMI: Check out my conversation with Ben Mumme, host and founder of Living Your Greatness where we discuss the financial shifts underway and how to prepare for the mega cycle I see ahead.