Copper has anchored the U.S. communications and energy industries since the mid-1800s, when it became the wire for the first electric telegraphs and was integrated with full-scale electric-power grids. It has been a consistent stalwart of energy supply since. Without copper, we don’t have electricity. In many ways, it powers the economy forward.

But this month, it got a promotion where it will now serve a new role as a strategic material. That presents a major opportunity for investors.

Indeed, on November 7, the Federal Register published the U.S. Geological Survey’s final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, which added 10 new minerals to the prior list of 50, including copper for the first time. The original list was created in 2018 with 35 minerals making the cut during the first Trump administration, when the Energy Act of 2020 formalized the update cycle.

Copper’s addition was predicated on a path we highlighted after the U.S. Commerce Department opened a Section 232 investigation in February into whether current levels of copper and derivative products imports could threaten U.S. national security.

In other words, copper scarcity is now a strategic problem that’s signaling a tactical moment of opportunity. This new distinction isn’t only about defense strategy. Making ‘the list’ also renders copper eligible for Defense Production Act funding, Department of Energy loans, and accelerated permitting.

It also means the potential for more public funding and booming private investment. And that’s the focus of analysis and an exciting under-the-radar recommendation this month. Below, we unpack the economics of copper’s supply chain and why this opportunity is worth your consideration right now.