Today, we’re mixing things up as we enter the last few days of 2025.

We are so grateful to have you are a part our Prinsights community. While, yes, we are driven by delivering actionable research and analysis on the financial markets, we’re also feeling festive this time of year.

As nearly any savvy investor, strategist, or thinker knows to be true, knowledge is power. And while you can gain an edge from curiosity and research, what I learned from my years working with firms on Wall Street is that the most informed are often the most successful.

One of the best ways to equip yourself is simply reading. Lots of reading.

The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, claims to have spent nearly 80% of his workday doing one thing – reading.

Now, reading Prinsights is surely a great start. But there is more reading to do – especially this time of the year when you might be taking planes, trains and automobiles.

Below are the books that I’ve either read, have my eye on or I am currently reading. You’ll notice that not all the books are finance. Some books on the list are not even recently published. But all are worth your consideration.

I hope you find the chance to dive into a book (or two) as we close the chapter on 2025.

Perhaps, if we’re lucky, this will be just the inspiration you need.

Prinsights Winter 2025 Reading Guide

Money GPT

By Jim Rickards

In November, we had the opportunity to discuss this book and its crucial themes with Jim Rickards here at Prinsights. We could not recommend this book more! Rickards details what the implications of AI will mean for our financial system and why it matters for us all. The book explores how the global implementation of AI in the financial world may cause chaos that extends across the economic spectrum.

The Psychology of Money

By Morgan Housel

The book explores, well, money. Oddly enough, the thing that Liza Minnelli said, “makes the world go round” is something very few people think deeply about. The author explores the strange ways people think about money and works to unpack how you can make better sense of money.

Chokepoints

By Edward Fishman

While we often think of power in terms of military might, Fishman argues that in the modern era, the real leverage lies in the “chokepoints” of the global economy. This book is a lesson in understanding how financial networks, shipping lanes, and even tech supply chains are now being weaponized as tools for governments (both in friendly, competitive and aggressive ways). For anyone following our research on global shifts and macroeconomic risk, this is essential reading to understand the hidden architecture of the modern world.

Shocks, Crises, and False Alarms: How to Assess True Macroeconomic Risk

By Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak and Senior Economist Paul Swartz

The book works to examine recent global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and how macroeconomic risk continue to evolve in ways that they impact the economy. The authors deliver a true framework for assessing and managing macroeconomic risk in the years ahead.

How to Invest: Masters on the Craft

By David Rubenstein

If you want to be the best, learning from the best is a good place to start. David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, interviews some of the world’s most respected investors to crack the code on their formulas for success. It’s a rare collection of the different philosophies that drive wealth creation. What strikes me as interesting about the book and the ideas is that it proves that while there is no single “right” way to invest, there are definitely commonalities among some of the masters of the craft.

The Coming Wave

By Mustafa Suleyman

We’ve been told that AI will soon, whether we like it or not, be involved in nearly every aspect of our lives. Sound like science fiction? Sure. But is it a reality? This author says yes. So, how can you prepare for what’s ahead? This book, written by a co-founder of the pioneering AI company DeepMind, that’s part of Google, shows us how AI and the force it could unlock could generate immense prosperity but at the same time could threaten governments and the foundation of global order. How do we contain AI? This book asks, and works to answer, some of the emerging questions.

The Thinking Machine

By Stephen Witt

Building on the themes of AI and automation (ideas that we often touch on at Prinsights), Stephen Witt unpacks the history and future of the algorithms that now, in many ways, run our lives. It’s a gripping story that explores the scientists and dreamers who built the “thinking machines” so many now rely on for everything from what we buy to how we invest. It’s the perfect companion piece for those trying to stay ahead of the ever-increasing technological curve.

The Big Fail

By Joe Nocera and Bethany McLean

The book reveals in detail and through an impactful storyline an account on what the pandemic did to the American economy and how our economic and financial system became a game of tradeoffs. The book unpacks analysis on the inequalities that have emerged since 2020 and works to detail where we’re going next.

On a personal note, I’ve known both Bethany and Joe for nearly two decades and have learned so much from both of them. They are excellent journalists, writers and humans.

When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows

By Steven Pinker

We often discuss market sentiment and “Wall Street,” but Pinker dives deeper into the mystery of common knowledge. This work explores how shared information, like the things we all know that everyone else knows, can shape nearly everything from financial panics to social unrest. It’s a brilliant and detailed look at the threads of communication, both visible and often invisible, that hold our everyday lives and power structures together.

Money: A Story of Humanity

By David McWilliams

While it seems a bit odd to describe a book as “fun” this book makes a story on money as much a human one as it does an intriguing one. While there are an abundance books on money, and even another book discussing money on this list, McWilliams work unpacks a deep subject in an accessible way. If you’re looking to understand the true relationship between humans and money, this is “worth” your consideration.

Right Kind of Wrong

By Amy Edmonson

If you’re into business books, this one is probably already on your must-read list. But, for those of you who are not, there is something in this work for everybody. The author, considered the top thinker in the realm of corporate psychology, details how businesses, investors and those from all walks can work to embrace human flaws, learn how to use failure to your advantage and ultimately, prevent most of it when it is not. The book details what smart risks we can all take and how to embrace setbacks as intelligent failures.

Look Closer: How to Get More Out of Reading

By Robert Douglas-Fairhurst

Since Warren Buffett spends 80% of his day reading, we thought it only fitting to include a guide on how to actually do it better. Douglas-Fairhurst suggests that we need to slow down and notice the details that often are simply skimmed over. In a world of 24-hour news cycles and endless scrolling (or doom scrolling), this work offers a refreshing reminder that the most successful people aren’t just reading more, they’re also reading deeper.

The Creature from Jekyll Island

By G. Edward Griffin

Now, it wouldn’t be me if there was not a history book on the Fed included. This book is as legendary as it is compelling. The classic by Edward Griffin is something of a libertarian cult classic – and even a decade after being published is still a best-seller. The story reads as a thriller of financial sorts and works to detail the history, secrets and untold stories of the Federal Reserve. Want to understand where the Fed might be headed next? A good place to start is understanding where it all started – Jekyll Island.

Greenlights

By Matthew McConaughey

This book is a bit of an oddball one for the list. If you’re making a long-distance trip or just looking for an audiobook to pass the time, consider this book. Of course, McConaughey recorded it – which makes it fun. The book offers insights, life lessons and, if you consider the audio version, a one-of-a-kind listen.

The Heart and the Chip: Our Bright Future with Robots

By Daniela Rus and Gregory Mone

This book was written by two brilliant the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) experts. Daniela L. Rus is a leading roboticist, computer scientist and MIT professor who is also the director of the MIT Computer Science and AI Laboratory. Gregory Mone is a former editor at Popular Science and the author of four New York Times bestsellers. Needless to say, the book has a certain degree of technical knowledge blended with great writing. The work explores how robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning will emerge – and what tech advancements will mean for the future of humanity. For anyone trying to understand what the future of tech holds, this book can broaden your horizons.

🎁 Extra Credit 🎁

Rise of the Villans: Inside Unai Emery’s Aston Villa Revolution

By Guillem Balagué

I’ve always believed that the principles of elite strategy and disciplined execution are universal. That’s true whether you are navigating the complexities of the markets or the high-stakes environment of the Premier League. This book is a fascinating look at the "Emery Effect," providing a masterclass in how a visionary leader can overhaul a legacy organization through meticulous preparation and a relentless focus on data-driven details.

Dark Squares: How Chess Saved My Life

By Daniel Rensch

This book was written by the founder of chess.com, a website I spend several hours a week on. Chess calms me and exercises my brain! The work is the autobiography of International Chess Master and Chess.com Chief Chess Officer, Daniel “Danny” Rensch. It tells the story of his childhood in an abusive cult and how chess became his escape and road to survival, as he eventually moved on to become a national champion and major figure in the chess world.

We hope you enjoy these books or whatever reads make it on your list!

