“We will not be mere exporters – we will be partners in the global value chain for critical minerals” – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, November 23, 2025

With this sentence, Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opened one of the leaders’ sessions at the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 23 November 2025. The meeting was noteworthy for the absence of U.S., Russian and Chinese heads of state – precisely the three nations most aggressively pursuing access to the world’s critical mineral reserves.

The reason points to a transformative moment for the entire rare earths supply chain. But before addressing that, it’s helpful to understand the history.

For decades, Brazil has been associated with commodity exports: from sugar, cotton, gold and coffee in colonial times to today’s dominance in soy, beef, fruits and other agricultural goods. Now, however, the country is signaling a major change in strategy. Rather than remaining a supplier of raw materials, Brazil intends to embed itself more deeply into global value chains, positioning itself as a hub for exploration, research, manufacturing and high-value processing.

This move is not new. Since the Dilma Rousseff administration (2011-2016), Brazil has strived to add competitiveness to its commodity sectors, including through innovations in biofuels. That’s why Brazil’s ethanol sector was hit by a 50% tariff imposed by the Trump administration in August 2025. Yet this tax policy is currently under review, thanks to renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Brasília and an ongoing attempt by presidents Trump and Lula to stabilize bilateral relations because of commodity supply chains.

Brazil’s Unique Commodity Strengths Today

What gives Brazil more leverage now is its geological advantage is meeting growing global demand: some of the world’s most promising reserves of critical minerals, including rare earth elements essential to batteries, electric vehicles, advanced electronics and defense technologies. These reserves are strategically located in Brazilian states such as Minas Gerais – near São Paulo, the country’s financial center – and Ceará, home to ports with direct routes to the United States, Europe and Asia. This geography gives Brazil weight not only in the energy transition, but also in fields central to contemporary geopolitical competition: semiconductors, artificial intelligence, technological innovation and defense manufacturing.

The Chart below shows Brazil’s Market Share Growth Projection in the critical minerals sector. The blue line shows Brazil’s projected rare-earth market share rising from $0.3B in 2024 to $12B in 2030 – a fortyfold increase driven by rapid expansion in mining and processing capacity. The green line shows the global market growing from $7.2B to $14.7B over the same period, fueled by accelerating demand for EVs, renewable energy technologies, and advanced electronics.

Unsurprisingly, all these sectors appear prominently in the latest U.S. National Security Strategy as essential to American competitiveness vis-à-vis China.

China, in turn, remains one of Brazil’s most important potential investors in energy, industrial and defense projects through the BRICS+. But unlike many developing countries, Brazil has chosen not to join the Belt and Road Initiative. This decision reflects a pragmatic approach: diversify partnerships as well as mitigate any single country’s excessive influence over critical assets.

The stance has been well received by figures close to President Trump, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who praised Brazil’s effort to safeguard its autonomy while maintaining open channels with Beijing.

Beyond foreign policy, Lula’s statement at the G20 hints at a domestic strategy aimed at transforming Brazil into a strategic node in emerging global value chains. This includes major infrastructure investments: bioceanic corridors connecting Brazil to the Pacific; the modernization of ports and airports; new tenders to overhaul the national railway system; and massive public investment in universities and research centers.

The prestigious Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA) – birthplace of Embraer – will soon open a new campus in Ceará, specifically oriented toward research in aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing.

Still, Brazil’s structural challenges remain corruption scandals, negotiation difficulties with Congress, and the mounting electoral pressures of 2026. Even so, the government has created the National Council for Critical and Strategic Minerals, signaling that these resources will be governed by long-term strategic planning rather than ad hoc policies.

As Lula emphasized in his speech, “Critical minerals have become a central asset in contemporary geopolitics.” Unlike past export booms – such as coffee or soy, critical minerals stand to be managed with a more sophisticated and protection-oriented mindset.

In this context, Brazil’s rare earths are attracting growing attention from Washington, Beijing and Moscow. In August 2025, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation approved a $465 million loan to Serra Verde to support the development of the company’s Pela Ema rare earths mine in the state of Goiás. For international markets, the message is clear.

Brazil is positioning itself as a competitive, politically relevant player in the value chains central to global leadership. Opportunities will emerge in logistics, energy, mining, R&D infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and public–private partnerships.

The Proof: Meteoric’s Groundbreaking Milestone

In addition to this broader strategic repositioning, the production of the first batch of Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) from the Caldeira Project by Meteoric Resources in December 2025 marks a decisive turning point in Brazil’s ability to internalize sophisticated stages of the rare earth value chain. The pilot plant in Poços de Caldas designed to validate process flows, test multiple ore types, and optimize industrial parameters, places Brazil among a small group of countries capable of independently and consistently producing MREC.

This technological milestone closely aligns with Brazil’s evolving geopolitical agenda. The progress achieved by the Caldeira Project reinforces the political discourse, highlighted by the claim that Brazil will not be “just an exporter,” but a genuine partner in global value chains. It also demonstrates that this ambition is beginning to materialize into operational capability and systemic relevance.

Whether Brazil succeeds in its goal to become a dominant full supply chain player, will depend on political stability, regulatory predictability and its capacity to balance geopolitical pressures. But one thing is already evident: Brazil’s rare earths are no longer just geo-assets, they are becoming a diplomatic and economic currency in a rapidly transforming world.

P.S. 👋 Nomi here! For those looking for specific investment opportunities capturing these rapidly developing changes, see our latest Founders+ monthly issue. It focuses on a Brazilian company at the forefront of these geopolitical developments.