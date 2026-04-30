And just like that, the month is over. Welcome to May.

The global storyline continues to be that the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Negotiations are, to say the least, frozen. Conflict could, and likely will, escalate. The price of oil is skyrocketing. We’ve all seen the storylines.

Yet, the supply chain situation runs far deeper than just oil. Inflation, though noticeably impactful at the gas station, will have far a far-reaching impact. Put simply, less supply with steady and increased demand for products and goods will make prices go up.

But it is not all bad news. In the U.S, official data shows that economic growth accelerated at the start of the year, largely being propped up by the relentless AI momentum in the market from business investments tech.

So, will April’s volatility showers bring May flowers? Unlikely. Even less likely? That any of the current geopolitical tensions fade anytime soon.

In the meantime, we continue to deliver actionable recommendations and key analysis to not just inform but keep those here with Prinsights prepared and ready for whatever the market brings.

Below is a quick recap of April:

⛏️ Tap Into the Copper Producer America Needs Now – For this Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, we detail why copper is a key asset and highlight a producer opportunity in the markets for those looking for a strategic approach to market conditions.

🚨 Heads Up: Since sending this Prinsights Pulse Premium message out this morning, we have updated the issue that now includes the latest model portfolio and the key details in it. You can check it out at the bottom of the research for a layout of all our recommended positions. Members can see which ones are showing triple and double-digit percentage gains and which ones are at entry levels that are still attractive.

🪖 The Pentagon-Backed Play on the Rare Earth Chain’s Real Bottleneck – In this Founders+ monthly issue, we share how Washington is fighting a war with weapons that depend on materials China controls. The analysis reveals the refiner building what it needs and why we’re adding it to our model portfolio.

📈 5 Commodity Charts to Watch Now – We break down five of the visual storylines in the world of commodities that we’re watching right now and all you need to know.

🎥 Exec: “Early-Stage Exploration Offers Discovery Potential” – In this Founders+ conversation, catch an exclusive conversation with a discovery company CEO that’s advancing a new exploration model for the future.

🗓️ Founders+ Quarterly – Q2 2026 – In this Founders+ Quarterly note, we highlight the impact of the commodity wars while also shining a light with a spotlight and watchlist – and round out with model portfolio highlights.

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💰 Two Rare Earth Deals in Two Days. Washington Is All In – In this analysis, we detail how policymakers in DC are taking action in the rare earths space and what it means over the short and long-term.

4 Things We’re Following in Your Pulse Premium Gold and Silver Play – Here’s what you need to know about this Prinsights Pulse Premium model portfolio position.

🎥 Precious Metals CEO: Silver Has Major Upside Ahead – Check out this exclusive conversation with a leading precious metals CEO and what he’s watching in the silver mining space.

🌎 The Part of the Rare Earth Supply Chain That’s Actually Broken – Here’s where the gap in the markets is offering a key opportunity right now

👀 Copper’s Official Forecaster Just Got It So Wrong – The official organization that the global copper industry runs on flipped its 2026 outlook from shortage to surplus. By digging into the numbers, this piece reveals why the price is telling the opposite.

🎥 Exec: “Gold’s Deficit Signals Opportunity” – Check out the Founders+ conversation with Revival Gold’s CEO that details the latest in gold and what’s next.

The War Did Not Break Silver. It Created Another Entry Point – Discover why current geopolitical tensions are creating a new opportunity and strategic entry for silver.

Here’s Why March’s CPI Confirms Our Gold Rally Thesis – With the latest U.S. government data released, the market is missing a key part of the story that we’re detailing now.

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