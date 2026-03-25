On March 11, the International Energy Agency (IEA) made history.

In response to Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil flows, the IEA authorized the largest strategic reserve release ever: 400 million barrels from member nations’ emergency stockpiles (including 172 million from the United States alone).

The chart below puts that massive supply ask into context. Over the past 50 years, the IEA had only released oil five times. The 2026 release dwarfs all of them put together.

Each time, oil prices came off their peak, but not by much, and not for long.

That’s the part the financial media has glossed over. The market looked at the biggest emergency reserve release in history and gave a collective shrug. Because oil traders understood something the official announcements didn’t say out loud, that releasing barrels from storage doesn’t happen overnight. Plus, it doesn’t fix a movement problem. Just like it doesn’t reopen shipping lanes. It doesn’t convince insurers to write war risk coverage on tankers that are trying to transit through a war zone. It just buys time.

But here’s what that release did do, and it’s something with much longer-lasting investment implications.

It left the U.S. with its lowest strategic petroleum reserves since the early 1980s.

The Piggy Bank Is Nearly Empty

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was established in 1975, in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo. The idea was simple: store enough oil to cushion the economy against supply disruptions. At its peak, the SPR held 714 million barrels, roughly 90 days of import cover.

Today, after the 172-million-barrel release authorized by President Trump comes out, the reserve sits at approximately 243 million barrels. That’s less than 35% of capacity. The lowest level since Ronald Reagan was in his first term.

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Energy Secretary Chris Wright pledged to refill 200 million barrels within a year. That’s an ambitious target, and almost certainly unrealistic. The prior pace of SPR refilling was 68 million barrels over three years. The salt cavern infrastructure that stores the crude was stressed by previous rapid drawdowns. The reality is that every barrel that needs to be repurchased now has to be bought at whatever price oil is trading at, currently in a band of $90 to $110, rather than the lower prices at which those barrels were originally acquired.

The math is simple and sobering: the U.S. has to buy an enormous amount of oil, at elevated prices, over a multi-year period. Every barrel has to come from somewhere.

Not All Barrels Are Created Equal

Here’s the part of this story that most investors miss entirely.

When the U.S. government goes to refill the SPR, it can’t just buy any crude. Strategic reserves exist to backstop the refinery system, to step in when normal supply is disrupted and keep refineries running. The oil mix in the reserve is deliberately calibrated to match what Gulf Coast refineries are configured to process.

And the Gulf Coast refinery complex, which accounts for about 55% of total U.S. refining capacity, was built in the 1970s and 1980s specifically around heavy, sour crude from Venezuela and Colombia. These are complex facilities that have been equipped with cokers, hydrocrackers, and sulfur recovery units designed to handle grades that simpler refineries can’t process. They’re most profitable when they run heavy crude.

So that means that the SPR refill isn’t a generic oil purchase. It’s a heavy crude purchase. From the Western Hemisphere. From producers with existing export relationships to the Gulf Coast and the scale to supply a multi-year government procurement program.

There are maybe two or three companies in the world that fit that description perfectly.

Thinking Long-Term: The Obvious Trade vs. A Better Investment

When geopolitical shocks like war, supply disruptions, or rising tensions in the Middle East hit, the instinct is to reach for the obvious trade – buy the majors.

But buying a company like Chevron (CVX) at around 30 times earnings, with the stock near multi-year highs and meaningful exposure to the Middle East, isn’t the same trade it was a few weeks ago. You’re no longer getting in early. You’re paying a premium for a stock that has already priced in all the good news and then some.

The better trade is the producer already perfectly positioned for this moment before the war started because of where it operates, what grade of crude it produces, who its customers are, and how its infrastructure connects to the most structurally undersupplied part of the U.S. energy system, and one that still trades at a meaningful discount to the U.S. majors despite all of that.