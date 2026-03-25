Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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Carlos's avatar
Carlos
21h

Yes; can't find the reccomendation ?!?

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Edsel Rudolph's avatar
Edsel Rudolph
1d

And for us premium subscriners what is that reccomendation this week its already Wednesday?

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