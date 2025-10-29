In September, our nuclear analysis traced how policy and capital were coming together to revolutionize the future of energy generation. The U.S.-UK HALEU pact, the Department of Energy’s $900 million enrichment program, and the planned restart of the 800-megawatt Palisades plant all confirm that uranium supply, reactor restarts, and grid reliability are converging through federal and allied agreements.

Then, just yesterday, the U.S. committed an unprecedented $80 billion toward large-scale nuclear power generation.

And now, we’re seeing the evolution of energy take another jump forward.

The next step is the acceleration of technological advances in nuclear power distribution. The leading technology at the forefront of that frontier is small modular reactors (SMRs).

All the various designs of SMRs share one goal – to deliver smaller, factory-built reactors that can be manufactured off-site, shipped in modules, and even connected to regional grids or local industrial sites that are unsuited for traditional gigawatt-scale plants. Each SMR can produce about one-third the power capacity of traditional nuclear reactors, at lower cost and with greater efficiency.

To be clear, the technology is not new. SMRs have been in active design and regulatory development since the early 2010s.

The DOE’s first SMR program began in 2012. The two associated funding rounds financed early work by Babcock & Wilcox’s mPower project and sole-second round recipient, NuScale Power.

A third company in the space, Holtec International launched its own initiative to develop a small modular reactor, the SMR-160, in 2010. The firm went on to get further DOE support through the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

In 2020, Holtec’s SMR-160 project received a $116 million award for design and licensing. That same year, NuScale’s design became the first U.S. SMR to receive Nuclear Regulatory Commission certification, establishing the regulatory model that is now used by newer entrants to the SMR space, such as X-energy, TerraPower, and GE Hitachi.

But what is new is the massive energy demand and the billion-dollar companies that are willing to pay for a more reliable and resilient supply.

Ranging from my conversations with policymakers in Washington to private-sector industry leaders, what’s clear is that the SMR design shift from large-scale, custom-built nuclear reactors to repeatable, manufactured units will transform nuclear power into a scalable industry worldwide.

Below, we unpack the five recent factors driving opportunities in the SMR space.

1. Federal and Private Funding Are Fueling SMR Construction

As of mid-October 2025, U.S. SMR development is shifting to visible execution.

In Washington state, Energy Northwest unveiled the official name, Cascade Advanced Energy Facility, and new details for its 12-unit, 960-megawatt Xe-100 project. That marked one year since confirming its partnership with Amazon and X-energy. The facility is expected to become one of the first SMR facilities in the Pacific Northwest.

In Wyoming, TerraPower began construction in August on its Kemmerer Training Center (KTC), the second facility to reach construction for its Natrium advanced-reactor project. TerraPower broke ground on its central Natrium plant in 2024, the only firm to begin construction on a commercial-scale project in the U.S. The public-private project, supported by the Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), is scheduled for completion in 2030.

On the fuel front, Centrus Energy’s Piketon plant is producing HALEU (19.75% enriched uranium) under a DOE cost-share contract extended through 2026. That means the fuel required for nearly all SMR designs can be produced domestically.

Taken together, these steps show that U.S. SMR deployment has entered its first practical phase. That means it has the site work, fuel production, and private-sector partnerships all engaged in the same direction. With all cross functions working toward the same goal, the ability to deliver at scale is both real and measurable.

2. Allied Projects are Advancing Timelines

The Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy, signed by the U.S. and UK in September, is already supporting site selection and project coordination for next generation modular and micro-reactors.

As we have shared, in the UK, the Hartlepool site was identified as the first potential location for X-energy’s Xe-100 reactors under Centrica’s advanced-reactor program. The plan would repurpose the grid connection, cooling infrastructure, and operations base of the 1.2-gigawatt AGR station that is scheduled to close in 2028.

In Canada, Ontario Power Generation, working with GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), began building the first of four GE Hitachi BWRX-300 reactors at Darlington in May. The four would provide a total of 1.2 gigawatts of planned capacity. The first reactor is scheduled for completion in 2029 and will serve as an important prototype for projects in Canada and Poland.

This coordination of reactor models, safety codes, and fuel contracts is creating a single Western production and licensing framework for modular reactors. Simply put, it is building a roadmap for the future.

3. Power-Demand Growth is Compressing Build Cycles

U.S. electricity use is expanding faster than at any point in the last fifty years. The Energy Information Administration projects a 25% increase in total demand by 2030. AI-driven data centers alone are expected to demand an additional 90 gigawatts of generation.

The problem is that it takes time to build enough new plants to provide that extra energy. Large traditional nuclear plant projects take 7-10 years to complete.

However, SMRs can be constructed in factories in 3-5 years and installed on site. They occupy less than 10% of a conventional reactor’s footprint, and can connect to the grid through existing energy substations.

Major utility companies are jumping on board this SMR train to reduce the time to new power generation. Earlier this month, Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) filed with North Carolina regulators to study modular units at the Roxboro and Marshall coal-plant sites.

And the Tennessee Valley Authority became the first major U.S. utility to apply for an SMR construction permit. Last month, it signed a landmark deal with ENTRA1 Energy to construct and own up to 6 GW of new nuclear power in the largest U.S. SMR deployment program so far. The SMRs would be developed by NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR).

With publicly traded utilities on board, it shows that investors are not only aligned with what SMRs can deliver, but they’re also expecting tangible gains.

4. A Coordinated Nuclear-Industrial Base is Re-emerging

The component and fuel-fabrication network is expanding in parallel with current builds. For instance, BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) in Lynchburg, Virginia, is adding enrichment and precision-machining capacity under a $1.5 billion DOE contract.

The same lines will produce pressure vessels, heat exchangers, and control assemblies for both Natrium and Xe-100 units. Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) is scaling HALEU output at its enrichment facility at Piketon, Ohio, to supply domestic projects directly.

Meanwhile, Westinghouse, Cameco, and Brookfield Renewable Partners are coordinating their fuel fabrication, uranium conversion, and capital deployment efforts.

Together, these activities are rebuilding an entire commercial supply chain that can now link mined material to finished reactor fuel for both domestic and allied projects.

5. The Supply Chain itself Reflects Upside

Each 300-megawatt modular reactor requires large amounts of reactor-grade steel, nickel alloys, and precision-welded piping, as well as enriched uranium as fuel.

The more reactors across multiple builds, the more demand for those materials.

Primary suppliers that stand to benefit include ATI in Pittsburgh and Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, for alloy plate and cladding; Curtiss-Wright, Flowserve, and Howmet Aerospace for valves, pumps, and assemblies; and Doosan Enerbility in South Korea for heavy-forged reactor vessels under U.S. export license.

In parallel, institutional companies Bechtel and Fluor are developing heavy-haul and modular-assembly systems to transport reactor components from manufacturing hubs to sites in Wyoming, Washington and Ontario.

These material supply chains are supported by multi-year contracts and delivery schedules. As SMR construction accelerates, so will the industrial expansion phase of the new nuclear cycle. They’re not just preparing for the future of the energy supply chain; they’re building it.

The Bottom Line

October 2025 marks a pivotal moment when new nuclear modular construction, fuel supply, and component manufacturing are advancing together under linked governmental and business partnership programs.

The Speed-to-Power initiative, the HALEU credit facility, and the coordinated rollout of the Xe-100 and BWRX-300 designs across the U.S., UK, Canada, and Poland define the next era of baseload generation.

The SMRs being built in Washington, Wyoming, Ontario, and Hartlepool show that sweeping nuclear energy policy and modular reactor construction are moving forward together.

