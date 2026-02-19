Over the last several months, we’ve explored the disconnect between the financial economy, the one fueled by the Fed and speculators on Wall Street, and the real economy that’s supported by physical goods, energy and supply chains.

That disconnect becomes even clearer, and potentially profitable for strategic investors, when looking at the critical minerals sector.

While attention is largely focused on AI, a quiet battle is being fought over the very ingredients that make emerging technologies, and U.S. national defense capabilities, possible.

As Prinsights continues to underscore, we are seeing a structural shift. The era of cheap, globally sourced commodities is over. We are entering an era of resource nationalism, supply chokepoints and strategic positioning.

That’s why we’ve compiled five key charts that tell the real story of the rare earths market so far in 2026. As you’ll see, these aren’t just words on a page, they are the signals of a massive capital rotation into hard assets.

Here are the five rare earth charts to watch now:

I. The “Diversification” Challenge

If we were to just listen to politicians in Washington, there’s reason to simply believe that the U.S. is well on its way to “de-risking” from China. This chart exposes the harsh reality of that. Despite years of rhetoric and massive subsidies, China still controlled nearly 70% of global mined production in 2024.

The orange wall on this chart represents leverage. While production in the U.S. (purple) and Australia (blue) has ticked up a bit, it remains a fraction of what Beijing commands.

This dominance allows China to control the global pricing thermostat – either flooding the market to level competitors or choking supply to squeeze foreign industries.

For investors, this chart confirms that the “China Risk” is not simply a factor to be aware of in the rare earths market, but instead is the defining feature.

II. The Achilles’ Heel of American Military Might

This is the chart that keeps Pentagon officials awake at night. The modern U.S. military complex is almost entirely dependent on materials it cannot fully control.

An F-35 fighter jet requires 418 kilograms of rare earth elements to fly, target and complete its missions. A Virginia-class submarine needs a staggering 4,600 kilograms to operate its sonar and drive motors. Yet, over 70% of these imports effectively originate from a primary geopolitical rival to the U.S. military.

This is a clear strategic vulnerability. In a conflict scenario, supply chains become weapons.

For investors, this chart signals that the Department of Defense will continue to be a massive buyer of domestic rare earths, likely at premium prices, to work to close this gap. We are already seeing this with the massive sums of government funds flowing to companies like MP Materials.

III. The Breakout Signal

After a round of brutal volatility of 2021, and the slump of 2023-2024, the technical picture for rare earths has now shifted. We are now entering 2026 with significant tailwinds.

As we continue to detail at Prinsights, markets move in cycles, and the “bust” phase of the last few years has flushed out weak hands and curbed excess supply.

What we are now seeing in the chart above is a classic bottoming formation followed by a breakout. This upward trend is being driven by the “re-stocking” cycle as governments and influential businesses rush to secure inventory ahead of further potential export controls.

When combining this technical setup with the fundamental demand from the defense and energy sectors, the path of least resistance for prices is higher. That’s why our outlook shows that we’re at the start of a new bull market for rare earths.

IV. The Weaponization of Trade Returns

This table from a marquee report by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) details a scorecard of American vulnerability. It reveals the specific minerals where the U.S. faces “acute exposure risk” and shines a light on where China is already pulling the trigger on export controls.

Notice the red bars: The U.S. is 100% reliant on imports for Arsenic, Gallium, Graphite, Tantalum, and Yttrium. That’s important because in 2024 and 2025, China systematically placed controls on Gallium, Germanium, and Antimony. The move signaled how targeted strikes against the U.S. semiconductor and defense industries can and will be leveraged moving forward.

For investors, this list is a treasure map. In the U.S., domestic mining projects or recycling firms that can produce any of the minerals on this list with “100% import reliance” will likely see fast-tracked permitting and government funding. The “Export Controls” column should essentially be seen as a list of catalysts for domestic producers.

V. The Floor is In

This is the most critical chart for understanding the immediate financial opportunity. It reveals how government policies are effectively creating a “price put” for the market.

When the Pentagon agreed to take a stake in MP Materials if prices fell below $110 per kg, they established a floor. Since that deal in July 2025, prices have not only held that level but have nearly doubled, rallying 41% so far in 2026.

The potential launch of a rare earth futures contract by the CME in 2026 would be a game-changer. That’s because it would allow institutional capital, think massive hedge funds and large pensions, to now gain exposure to the physical metal without needing a warehouse.

The financialization of a commodity almost always leads to increased liquidity and, initially, higher volatility to the upside. The smart money is positioning for this now.

Why These Charts Matter

The charts above show us that the geopolitical architecture of the last three decades is breaking. We continue to move further from a world of globalized, just-in-time efficiency to a new reality that’s built around “just-in-case” security.

In this new reality, the companies that control the physical inputs of the future, areas like defense, energy, and high-tech manufacturing, will command a massive premium.

Yes, there is every chance that it will be messy, volatile and expensive. But for us here at Prinsights, that volatility is the opportunity. The floor has been set, the breakout is beginning and the strategic money is already positioning for a future where hard assets offer a true safe haven.

