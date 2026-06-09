Macro trends continue to shift around the world, staying ahead of the curve means looking past the daily headlines and focusing on the structural drivers moving the markets.

As we continue to detail here at Prinsights, from the ongoing energy transformation to shifts in global central banking strategy, there is not just one area worth your attention but instead a dynamic of macro factors to follow. That’s why, below, we’re turning to the visual world to unpack the stories impacting the markets today.

These five charts capture the key forces shaping the financial landscape for retail investors today.

5 Macro Charts to Watch Now

Chart I: Copper’s Bull Market Continues

Copper has long been viewed as an economic barometer. Last July, we detailed this and took action with our Prinsights Pulse Premium model portfolio recommendation. Yet the latest rally that’s taken place, as you can see in the chart above, is about more than just standard industrial health. As EV infrastructure further develops, global power grids expand and massive data centers continue to be deployed, structural demand is fundamentally outstripping current supply. For strategic investors, this decades-long breakout indicates that the commodities bull market is far from over. Copper is increasingly a critical asset to watch as a leading indicator of infrastructure spending.

Chart II: Drivers of Energy

The world continues to look down the barrel of an unprecedented surge in power consumption. The BloombergNEF projection detailed in the chart here reveals exactly what’s fueling the fire. While at times EV’s and heat pumps grab headlines, it is the massive, upward expansion of data centers and high-heat industries that are completely upending the world of energy utility companies. For us at Prinsights, this indicates that the “electrification of everything” is no longer a future concept. Electrification is a reality. And it is signaling massive, long-term growth opportunities in energy infrastructure, grid reliability and power generation like nuclear and geothermal energy.

Chart III: The Story in Battery Material Prices

The action that critical battery materials like lithium, nickel, and cobalt have experienced over the last few years has tested the patience of many investors. However, after a correction as visualized in the chart above, we are now beginning to see prices find a firm floor and rebound into 2026. This stabilizes the cost structure for energy manufacturers and presents a potential entry for long-term investors. In particular, for those looking to tap into the next leg of the energy transition, this moment is a window that even big oil has been getting involved in.

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Chart IV: Foreign Central Banks vs U.S. Treasuries

As we recently underscored when examining the European Central Bank (ECB), global central banks are officially holding more of their international reserves in gold than in U.S. Treasuries. This trend highlighted in the chart above shows a deepening global desire for de-risking and diversification away from dollar-denominated debt. When the world’s most powerful institutions collectively favor tangible assets it sends a clear signal that gold remains the ultimate anchor of safety and a vital component of a resilient portfolio.

Chart V: Stock Pickers Dropping Off

Active mutual fund managers may have started the year with high hopes, but the massive yet narrow AI mega-cap trade has left the vast majority of stock pickers scrambling. With only 28% of large-cap active funds outperforming the S&P 500, the chart above serves as a stark reminder of how difficult it is to beat a top-heavy index in the current landscape. For investors, it can also underscore the importance of balancing core index exposure with highly targeted, strategic positions over the long term.

What We’re Watching Next at Founders+

Founders+ Readers: This week, we’ll be sending your latest monthly issue with a key recommendation to add to our model portfolio that’s detailing a copper-gold developer in one of the most buildable mining jurisdictions in North America. What’s better? The company has the infrastructure already in place and a market cap that suggests the market hasn’t caught on yet.

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