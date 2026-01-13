As we dive into 2026, the global landscape is navigating a transition period that’s being defined by geopolitical fragmentation, persistent inflation, and the “power race” for technological dominance.

For investors seeking to hedge against pockets of volatility that could emerge in the tech and real estate sectors, the mining industry has moved from the periphery and an investment area that was often overlooked and undervalued to now offering the core of a diversified strategy.

The importance of mining in 2026 can be underscored by three critical statistics that serve as examples of momentum in the sector, including:

Supply Deficits A comprehensive new study by S&P Global finds that “accelerating pace of electrification” could boost copper demand to 42 million metric tons by 2040, with a potential deficit of 10 million metric tons at play. This gap has my old firm Goldman Sachs suggesting that “demand for the metal to overtake supply from 2029 onwards. Gold Demand Inflows In late 2025, central bank and investor demand for gold reached staggering levels, with JP Morgan Research noting that Q3 2025 demand totaled roughly $109 billion, nearly 90% higher than the average of the previous four quarters. Cost Efficiency As Prinsights has detailed, big tech promises are finally beginning to pay off as companies leveraging AI in mineral exploration. The World Economic Forum projects a 20-30% reduction in the time and costs associated with discovery, according to its research. The shift could make junior miners more viable than ever.

Today, even institutional consulting firms like McKinsey & Company are highlighting the sector as one to watch, with the global firm now publishing a “Global Materials Perspective” report annually. In the report, the firm detailed that it saw an area of opportunity by pursuing “growth in the multilateral world by expanding into new geographies and critical materials.”

To navigate this “multilateral world” we are watching five specific jurisdictions where geological wealth meets the current geopolitical moment.

Here are the five countries to watch for mining investment in 2026 and the sectors we’re analyzing in them right now:

1. The United States: The Gold Standard and Resource Security

In 2026, the U.S. is not just a consumer of minerals but a resurgent producer.

Gold: Gold will be the centerpiece of U.S. mining in 2026. Driven by dollar diversification and a hedge against geopolitical volatility, U.S. gold mining is seeing a renaissance in jurisdictions from Nevada to Alaska.

Copper: With the U.S. racing to build out its AI data center infrastructure, which requires massive amounts of electrical wiring, domestic copper projects are being fast-tracked under national security mandates.

Rare Earths: To reduce dependence on China, the U.S. is heavily subsidizing domestic rare earth processing, particularly in locations like California and Wyoming, making this a high-growth sector for 2026.

Lithium: The “Lithium Valley“ in California is finally moving toward a potential commercial-scale moment, driven by support from policymakers in Washington, all aiming to provide a domestic revitalization of the battery supply chain (as we’ve detailed for more than a year now). Upgrade to Premium

2. Canada: The Critical Mineral Powerhouse

Canada remains a premier destination for investment capital due to its regulatory stability and geological wealth.

Gold: Canada’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt remains a top-tier gold producer, with companies like Agnico Eagle and Barrick Gold even working to extend the life of mature mines.

Nickel and Cobalt: As the West seeks “friend-shored” battery materials, Canada’s Ontario and Quebec regions are seeing a surge in investment for high-grade nickel.

Copper: Exploring the “Golden Triangle“ in British Columbia is one trend to watch in 2026, as large-scale deposits become essential for new tech and energy security.

3. Australia: Execution and Innovation

Australia’s mining sector in 2026 is characterized by a shift from exploration to production.

Gold: Multiple Australian-based mining companies are ramping up production in 2026, particularly in Western Australia, as companies capitalize on the gold price environment.

Rare Earths: As we’ve detailed before, under the 2025 US-Australia Framework for Securing Supply, Australian rare earth projects are able to receive direct financing from US export-import businesses and we expect that pathway to accelerate in 2026.

4. Brazil: The New Rare Earths Frontier

Brazil is rapidly diversifying its mining output, positioning itself as a strategic partner for the West with rare earths taking center stage.

Rare Earths: Brazil will continue to be a breakout star for rare earths, with 2026 not being an exception but instead placing it among some of the most influential locations in the world. Mining projects focused on rare earths are hitting key milestones this year, focusing on ionic clay deposits (which are significantly cheaper to process than traditional hard-rock sources). This sector is critical for the permanent magnets used in EVs and emerging technologies.

Copper: Brazil’s copper pipeline is expanding as the country seeks to leverage its favorable relationship that places it between both China and the U.S. while working to secure future business development.

Iron Ore: Brazil remains a global leader in iron ore, with Vale continuing to dominate.

5. Chile: The Copper King in a Deficit Era

Chile is well positioned to be a leader in the global electrification trade.

Copper: Chile is incredibly well placed for the copper momentum we’re already seeing be set up in 2026. With 13 major projects worth an estimated $14.8 billion hitting key milestones, Chile is the leading country with the scale to address the looming global supply squeeze. The election of a more pro-mining administration in late 2025 could also make 2026 a year of greater production ramp-ups.

Lithium: Chile’s “National Lithium Strategy“ continues to develop, with public-private partnerships opening up new investment opportunities.

Gold: Often found alongside copper, gold production in Chile is expected to rise as a byproduct of the massive new copper pits coming online.

Silver: As an essential metal for energy technology from solar panels and beyond, Chilean silver could see a boost in demand in 2026 with major projects already underway.

Upgrade to Founders+

As we look to 2026, we stand firm on the analysis that governments from around the world are finally coming to terms with the fact that existing supply can’t meet the deluge of demand for metals, minerals and processed elements. Expect the locations detailed above and the sectors we’ve highlighted to play a key role in this trend.

Whether it is the safety of U.S. gold mining or the industrial necessity of Chilean copper, the 2026 cycle is about tangible assets and the reality of global demands.

For those looking to go a step further, this week for Founders+ members we’ll be delivering our first recommendation of 2026 that reveals an under the radar leading gold miner that’s on a power path for success and why we believe its set to surge over the near and long-term. We will be sharing our analysis, key details and assessment – including a key recommendation –later this week.

Not a Founders+ reader yet? Subscribe here now to make sure you don’t miss a thing as this exciting year unfolds.