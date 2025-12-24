We’ve officially reached the final weeks of 2025.

Now that so many are looking to gather, celebrate and enjoy we thought it was the right time to dust off our Prinsights holiday movie once again – and we’ve added even more to our list this year.

Because we’re Prinsights, we’ve taken a different approach with holiday movies and adding something a bit different!

While these are still holiday classics, each has a touch of economic and financial undertones that echo several themes we discuss here weekly.

Here are 12 movies to add to your watchlist this holiday season:

It’s a Wonderful Life (1947)

Photo: Herbert Dorfman / Corbis via Getty Images

The Frank Capra classic has it all. It traverses the Depression-era times of George Bailey and his family while also intertwining themes from the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. The message of working hard, caring about your neighbors and doing the right thing is one that goes perfectly with a warm cup of hot coca. For those that are interested, understanding the impact that WWII had on Jimmy Stewart puts the film in true context here.

Trading Places (1983)

Photo: Rex Features

In this comedic masterpiece, two wealthy brothers play with people’s lives. The movie highlights the issues that emerge because of economic inequality. With humor, together with some clever twists and turns, the film raises questions the fairness of the economic system. Plus, it is Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd. What’s not to love?

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Photo: Disney

If you’ve not seen this Disney Christmas classic, it offers the right balance of fun, humor and a bit of Christmas cheer (with a side of humbug). Yes, Mr. Scrooge is a brutal businessman. But the economic message derived from the Charles Dickens story has something for everyone – and any kids in your life will also love it.

The Family Plan (2023)

Photo: Apple TV+

Mark Wahlberg starts in this action-comedy as a successful suburban car salesman who is hiding a secret past as an elite government assassin. The film explores the “American Dream” through the lens of suburban stability and the personal value of choosing a quiet, community-focused life over a high-stakes, high-risk past.

Love Actually (2003)

Photo: Universal Pictures

This romantic holiday comedy has serious economic undertones, including the theory of comparative advantage. The interconnectedness found between each of the characters’ stories reminds us that economies, like societies, can thrive when individuals and communities focus on what they do best. It’s also just fun to imagine Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson) being an expert at gift wrapping. Fun fact, the word actually is said 22 times in the film.

The Family Man (2000)

Photo: Universal Pictures

A modern take on the above-mentioned Frank Capra story, Jack Campbell (Nicolas Cage) is a high-flying Wall Street merger expert who lives for billion-dollar deals and high-end luxury. When he is magically transported into the life he could have had as a suburban tire salesman, the film explores the opportunity cost of choosing the financial world over the real world. It asks a question we often ponder: what do we lose when we focus entirely on work at the expense of community and family? Fun fact, Nicolas Cage was initially uninterested in a the “rom com” but changed his mind after seeing the directors work on Rush Hour.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Photo: Universal Pictures

Starting with a New Year’s party and revolving around a series of life-changing resolutions, this film is a staple of the holiday season. While it’s a comedy about modern romance, it also touches on the “Bridget Jones Economy” – the idea of single, working people as a powerful force in urban markets. Bridget’s anxiety over middle-class markers of success, like mortgages and stable professional standing, highlights the financial pressures of the modern world. Fun fact: Renée Zellweger worked undercover for three weeks at a British publishing house to prepare for the role (using the alias Bridget Cavendish).

Elf (2003)

Photo: Warner Bros.

Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, showcases the power of entrepreneurship when he turns his unique skills and passion for Christmas into a booming business for his dad’s publishing company. Yes, this movie has become a classic to many. But did you know it was almost entirely different? That’s because Jim Carrey was initially eyed to play Buddy.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This classic challenges the vast reach and impact of monopolies while underscoring the importance of healthy competition. By petitioning the court to prove that Kris Kringle is the real Santa Claus, the film shines a light on the benefits of breaking up market dominance when it hurts competition.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Photo: Apple TV+

This animated classic is a direct critique of the over-commercialization that comes with the holiday season. Charlie Brown’s struggle to find meaning highlights the tension between shallow consumerism and genuine value (and he did not even have the internet back then). By choosing a small, “real” tree over the flashy, artificial ones, he reminds us that the best investments are often the ones that require care rather than just a high price tag.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Photo: Archive Photos/Getty Images

Clark Griswold was the dad, husband and uncle that wanted to deliver the perfect Christmas. Yet despite it all, the world was seemingly in his way. The economic message comes to a head when his boss unexpectedly slashed the holiday bonus without any warning – and hilarity ensues. As an odd twist, few people know that Aunt Bethany was the voice of Betty Boop and Olive Oyl.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Photo: Dreamworks Pictures

Okay, this is not truly a holiday movie. Yet, there are Christmas and holiday scenes that set the tone. If you’ve not seen this, it’s a biographical crime comedy-drama by Steven Spielberg all based around the story of Frank William Abagnale Jr. – a conman and an infamous fraudster who traverses the world. It’s as shocking as it is compelling. Oddly enough, Abagnale’s own son would become an FBI agent.

